Dr. Cyclopea Anakwa, MD
Dr. Cyclopea Anakwa, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They graduated from Kwame Nkrumah University Of Science Technology, School Of Medical Sciences and is affiliated with University Medical Center.
Southwest Medical Associates2704 N Tenaya Way, Las Vegas, NV 89128 Directions (702) 877-5199Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Anniston Medical Clinic PC1010 Christine Ave, Anniston, AL 36207 Directions (256) 236-5631
Mike O'callaghan Federal Hospital4700 Las Vegas Blvd N, Nellis AFB, NV 89191 Directions (702) 653-3800
Urgent Care At Montecito Healthcare Center7061 Grand Montecito Pkwy, Las Vegas, NV 89149 Directions (702) 877-5199
- University Medical Center
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
He is one of nicest and the most knowledgable Doctors my husband and myself have ever had (6 years at Nellis AFB). He makes sure you do not leave his office until ALL of your questions are answered to YOUR satisfaction, plus he will draw you a picture and explain what your deviation may be from the norm is. We love Dr. Anakwa to death and wish we could talk him into moving with to Texas with us.
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1407941016
- Kwame Nkrumah University Of Science Technology, School Of Medical Sciences
