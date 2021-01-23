Dr. Cybele Mathai, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mathai is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cybele Mathai, MD
Overview
Dr. Cybele Mathai, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Live Oak, TX. They completed their residency with Christiana Care Health System, Newark
Dr. Mathai works at
Locations
-
1
Northeast12702 N Interstate 35, Live Oak, TX 78233 Directions (210) 650-9669
-
2
Brooke Army Medical Center3551 ROGER BROOKE DR, Jbsa Ft Sam Houston, TX 78234 Directions (210) 916-9355
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Neighborhood Hospital Thousand Oaks
- Methodist Hospital Northeast
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mathai?
Dr Mathai is our new PCM at Jennifer Moreno Clinic, she was very approachable, listened and was very patient with our concerns. She made my husband and I feel very comfortable with recommendations and care. We are looking forward to a long lasting patient/doctor relationship.
About Dr. Cybele Mathai, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
Education & Certifications
- Christiana Care Health System, Newark
- St Francis Hospital of Evanston
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mathai has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mathai accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mathai has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Mathai. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mathai.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mathai, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mathai appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.