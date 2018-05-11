Dr. Ghossein has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cybele Ghossein, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Nephrology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Ghossein works at
Locations
Nephrology Hypertension Practice of the Northwestern Medical Faculty Foundation675 N Saint Clair St Ste 18-250, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 695-0596
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- HFN
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UniCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.
I can't say enough about the care - she provides. She listened carefully to all my concerns and addressed each one. Did not make me feel as if I had a stupid question ever. She has managed my PKD symptoms with care and concern. I highly recommend her.
About Dr. Cybele Ghossein, MD
- Nephrology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1376588830
Education & Certifications
- Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania
- Bronx Municipal Hospital Center
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ghossein accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ghossein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ghossein works at
Dr. Ghossein has seen patients for Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ghossein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Ghossein. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ghossein.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ghossein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ghossein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.