Overview

Dr. Curtiss Combs, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Temecula, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Loma Linda University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Loma Linda University Medical Center - Murrieta and Temecula Valley Hospital.



Dr. Combs works at Temecula Valley Family Physicians in Temecula, CA with other offices in Hemet, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.