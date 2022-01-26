See All Ophthalmologists in Tulsa, OK
Dr. Curtis Wolf II, MD

Ophthalmology
2.5 (17)
Call for new patient details
31 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Curtis Wolf II, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from NORTHWESTERN OKLAHOMA STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Hillcrest Medical Center.

Dr. Wolf II works at Utica Eye Care in Tulsa, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetic Cataracts along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Utica Eye Care
    1145 S Utica Ave Ste 362, Tulsa, OK 74104 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (918) 579-1981
  2. 2
    St John Medical Center Inc
    1923 S Utica Ave, Tulsa, OK 74104 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (918) 592-3937

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hillcrest Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Excision of Chalazion Chevron Icon
Exophoria Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Surgery Chevron Icon
Heterophoria Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Anterior Scleritis Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharorrhaphy Chevron Icon
Blind Hypotensive Eye Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Esophoria Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
Hypotony of Eye Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Repair of Eye Laceration Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Community Care Network
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (9)
    About Dr. Curtis Wolf II, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 31 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1386606218
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • NORTHWESTERN OKLAHOMA STATE UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Wolf II has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Wolf II has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Wolf II has seen patients for Diabetic Cataracts, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wolf II on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Wolf II. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wolf II.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wolf II, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wolf II appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

