Dr. Curtis Wolf II, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from NORTHWESTERN OKLAHOMA STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Hillcrest Medical Center.



Dr. Wolf II works at Utica Eye Care in Tulsa, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetic Cataracts along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.