Overview

Dr. Curtis Walsh, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Oak Lawn, IL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / STRITCH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Advocate Christ Hospital and Medical Center, Osf Little Company Of Mary Medical Center and Palos Community Hospital.



Dr. Walsh works at Century Ear Nose and Throat Head and Neck Surgery Associates Ltd. in Oak Lawn, IL with other offices in Orland Park, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Chronic Sinusitis and Tinnitus along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.