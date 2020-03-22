Overview

Dr. Curtis Wagner, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Orlando, FL. They graduated from Kent State University College Of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Wagner works at Foot & Ankle Associates of Florida in Orlando, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe, Plantar Fasciitis and Bunion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.