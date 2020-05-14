Overview

Dr. Curtis Thorpe, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Beaumont, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from BAYLOR UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Christus Southeast Texas- Saint Elizabeth.



Dr. Thorpe works at Beaumont Bone & Joint Institute in Beaumont, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Drainage, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Osteoarthritis of Shoulder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.