Overview

Dr. Curtis Takemoto-Gentile, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII AT MANOA and is affiliated with Pali Momi Medical Center and The Queens Medical Center.



Dr. Takemoto-Gentile works at Curtis Takemoto-Gentile, MD,Inc in Honolulu, HI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.