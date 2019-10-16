Overview

Dr. Curtis Story Jr, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Port Charlotte, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Louisville's School Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital, Sarasota Memorial Hospital, Shorepoint Health Port Charlotte and Shorepoint Health Punta Gorda.



Dr. Story Jr works at Mario Carbonell, MD in Port Charlotte, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.