Overview

Dr. Curtis Stokes, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Walterboro, SC. They graduated from University Of Maryland School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Colleton Medical Center.



Dr. Stokes works at Walterboro Family Practice in Walterboro, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.