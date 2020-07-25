Dr. Curtis Solomon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Solomon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Curtis Solomon, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Curtis Solomon, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Lockhart, TX. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF COLORADO AT DENVER and is affiliated with St. David's Medical Center and CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - San Marcos.
Dr. Solomon works at
Locations
Austin Heart - South Colorado St1711 S Colorado St Ste C, Lockhart, TX 78644 Directions (512) 503-5269Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Austin Heart - Sadler East Dr1251 Sadler Dr Ste 2100 Bldg J, San Marcos, TX 78666 Directions (512) 503-5270
Hospital Affiliations
- St. David's Medical Center
- CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - San Marcos
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Solomon is always attentive, Professional & answers all questions in an understanding way. Never rushed, always patient.
About Dr. Curtis Solomon, MD
- Interventional Cardiology
- 16 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF COLORADO AT DENVER
- Cardiovascular Disease and Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Solomon has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Solomon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Solomon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Solomon works at
Dr. Solomon has seen patients for Heart Disease, Hypertension and Chest Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Solomon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
62 patients have reviewed Dr. Solomon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Solomon.
