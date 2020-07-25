Overview

Dr. Curtis Solomon, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Lockhart, TX. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF COLORADO AT DENVER and is affiliated with St. David's Medical Center and CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - San Marcos.



Dr. Solomon works at Austin Heart - South Colorado St in Lockhart, TX with other offices in San Marcos, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Hypertension and Chest Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.