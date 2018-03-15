See All Podiatrists in Fort Myers, FL
Podiatry
Overview

Dr. Curtis Skupny, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. 

Dr. Skupny works at Foot & Ankle Care Island Coast in Fort Myers, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe and Bunion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Foot and Ankle Care of the Island Coast PA
    13761 McGregor Blvd, Fort Myers, FL 33919 (239) 482-7100

  Cape Coral Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hammer Toe
Bunion
Plantar Fasciitis
Hammer Toe
Bunion
Plantar Fasciitis

Hammer Toe
Bunion
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Plantar Fasciitis
Achilles Tendinitis
Ankle Fracture
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed
Foot Fracture
Heel Spur
Nail Avulsion and Excision
    Aetna
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    Mar 15, 2018
    Dr Skupny is friendly and thorough. He cares about his patients, which is a rare quality in doctors these days. I would highly recommend him.
    Lehigh Acres — Mar 15, 2018
    About Dr. Curtis Skupny, DPM

    Podiatry
    English
    1376552737
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Curtis Skupny, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Skupny is offering online scheduling or call the provider's office for more information.

    Dr. Skupny has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Skupny has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    Dr. Skupny works at Foot & Ankle Care Island Coast in Fort Myers, FL. View the full address on Dr. Skupny's profile.

    Dr. Skupny has seen patients for Hammer Toe and Bunion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Skupny on their profile. Please call the provider's office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Skupny. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Skupny.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Skupny, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Skupny appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

