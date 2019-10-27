Overview

Dr. Curtis Schwartz, MD is an Urology Specialist in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Broward Health Medical Center.



Dr. Schwartz works at Gold Coast Urology in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic), Polyuria and Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.