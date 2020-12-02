See All Plastic Surgeons in Daytona Beach, FL
Dr. Curtis Schalit, DDS

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4 (43)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Curtis Schalit, DDS is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Daytona Beach, FL. They completed their fellowship with American Association of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons

Dr. Schalit works at Florida Oral Fcl Srgcl Assocs in Daytona Beach, FL with other offices in New Smyrna, FL and Palm Coast, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Florida Oral and Facial Surgical Associates
    549 Health Blvd, Daytona Beach, FL 32114 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (386) 252-6438
  2. 2
    Florida Oral Fcl Srgcl Assocs
    429 N Causeway, New Smyrna, FL 32169 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (386) 423-5100
  3. 3
    Superior Podiatry, LLC
    9 Pine Cone Dr Ste 101, Palm Coast, FL 32137 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (386) 446-9515

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventhealth Palm Coast
  • Halifax Health Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Skin Cancer
Birthmark
Blepharoplasty
Skin Cancer
Birthmark
Blepharoplasty

Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Botox® Injection Chevron Icon
Brow Lift Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cosmetic Conditions Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Facial Surgery Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Dentofacial Anomalies Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Ear Plastic Surgery (Otoplasty) Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Facelift Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Facelift
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Facial Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Juvéderm® Injection Chevron Icon
Juvéderm® Voluma® Injection Chevron Icon
Kybella Treatment for Submental Fat Chevron Icon
Maxillary Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty) Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 43 ratings
    Patient Ratings (43)
    5 Star
    (28)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (11)
    About Dr. Curtis Schalit, DDS

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1730112749
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • American Association of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons
    Internship
    • University of Miami Jackson Memorial Hospital
    Undergraduate School
    • University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
    Board Certifications
    • Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Curtis Schalit, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schalit is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Schalit has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Schalit has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    43 patients have reviewed Dr. Schalit. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schalit.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schalit, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schalit appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

