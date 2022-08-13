Overview

Dr. Curtis Raskin, MD is a Dermatologist in Concord, CA.



Dr. Raskin works at CURTIS A RASKIN MD INC in Concord, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer, Warts and Seborrheic Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.