Dr. Curtis Quinn, MD

Thoracic Oncology
5 (31)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Curtis Quinn, MD is a Thoracic Oncology Specialist in Manchester, NH. 

Dr. Quinn works at ELLIOT HEALTH SYSTEM PLASTIC AND RECONSTRUCTIVE in Manchester, NH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

5/5
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Locations

  1. 1
    Elliot 1-day Surgery Center
    185 Queen City Ave, Manchester, NH 03101 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (603) 627-1102
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Elliot Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Empyema
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Thoracoscopic Excision of Lung With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Thoracoscopic Wedge Resection Chevron Icon
Video-Assisted Thoracoscopic Surgery (VATS) or Thoracotomy Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Fistula Repair Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Decortication and Pleurectomy Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Esophageal Fistula Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Gastrotomy Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Lobectomy of Lung With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Lobectomy, Open Chevron Icon
Lung Abscess Chevron Icon
Lung Removal (Partial or Complete): Open, or Resection of Lung Tumor: Open Chevron Icon
Lymphadenectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage) Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Thoracoscopic Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Thoracoscopic Lobectomy of Lung With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Thymomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Thymomas
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Tracheal Surgery Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Tufts Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 31 ratings
    Patient Ratings (31)
    5 Star
    (30)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Oct 28, 2022
    Excellent Surgeon. Did a Bullectomy on me 3 years ago. Hospital treats this guy like Lebron James when he walks through the halls.
    Alex — Oct 28, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Curtis Quinn, MD
    About Dr. Curtis Quinn, MD

    Specialties
    • Thoracic Oncology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1164497269
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Tufts-New England Medical Center
    Internship
    Undergraduate School
    • Tufts University
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Curtis Quinn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Quinn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Quinn has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Quinn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Quinn works at ELLIOT HEALTH SYSTEM PLASTIC AND RECONSTRUCTIVE in Manchester, NH. View the full address on Dr. Quinn’s profile.

    31 patients have reviewed Dr. Quinn. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Quinn.

