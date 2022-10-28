Dr. Curtis Quinn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Quinn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Curtis Quinn, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Curtis Quinn, MD is a Thoracic Oncology Specialist in Manchester, NH.
Dr. Quinn works at
Locations
Elliot 1-day Surgery Center185 Queen City Ave, Manchester, NH 03101 Directions (603) 627-1102Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Elliot Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent Surgeon. Did a Bullectomy on me 3 years ago. Hospital treats this guy like Lebron James when he walks through the halls.
About Dr. Curtis Quinn, MD
- Thoracic Oncology
- English
- 1164497269
Education & Certifications
- Tufts-New England Medical Center
- Tufts University
- Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Quinn has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Quinn accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Quinn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Quinn works at
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Quinn. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Quinn.
