Dr. Curtis Prejean Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Prejean Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Curtis Prejean Jr, MD
Overview
Dr. Curtis Prejean Jr, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Shreveport, LA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery. They graduated from LA STATE UNIV SCH OF MED IN SHREVEPORT and is affiliated with Willis-Knighton Medical Center.
Dr. Prejean Jr works at
Locations
-
1
Red River Cardiovascular Surgeons2751 Albert L Bicknell Dr Ste 5C, Shreveport, LA 71103 Directions (318) 227-9777Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Willis-Knighton Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- AARP
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Children's Health Insurance Program (CHIP)
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Gilsbar 360
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Louisiana Healthcare Connections
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- PHCS
- PPO Plus
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Tricare
- United Healthcare Community Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Prejean Jr?
Thankful to Dr. Prejean for saving my husband's life.
About Dr. Curtis Prejean Jr, MD
- General Surgery
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1790705010
Education & Certifications
- Case Western Reserve University
- LSUHSC Shreveport School of Medicine
- LA STATE UNIV SCH OF MED IN SHREVEPORT
- Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Prejean Jr has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Prejean Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Prejean Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Prejean Jr works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Prejean Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Prejean Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Prejean Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Prejean Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.