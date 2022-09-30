Dr. Curtis Powell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Powell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Curtis Powell, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Curtis Powell, MD is an Urology Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Urology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Ascension St. John Medical Center, Mercy Hospital Fort Smith and Oklahoma Surgical Hospital.
Locations
Urologic Specialists of Oklahoma Inc10901 E 48TH ST, Tulsa, OK 74146 Directions (918) 749-8765
- 2 100 Mercy Way Ste 530, Joplin, MO 64804 Directions (417) 208-3828
- 3 6801 Rogers Ave Ste 202, Fort Smith, AR 72903 Directions (918) 749-8765
Western Arkansas Heart Lung & Vascular Surgical Associates2713 S 74th St Ste 104, Fort Smith, AR 72903 Directions (479) 573-3947
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. John Medical Center
- Mercy Hospital Fort Smith
- Oklahoma Surgical Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
He is one of the best physicians I have ever been to. He takes time to assure I understand what I need to know, listens to any questions or concerns I might have. If I make a suggestion about changing something and it isn’t in my best interest, he helps me to understand why, he is open to suggestions. I have a chronic bladder issue that requires fast treatment out of the blue, I can get in for the treatments without delay. His personal nurse, Stephanie, is top notch as are the experienced NPs and rest of staff who are in the office. I’m so glad he was recommended to me years ago.
About Dr. Curtis Powell, MD
- Urology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1912978511
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY MEDICAL CENTER
- Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery
Dr. Powell has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Powell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Powell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Powell has seen patients for Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, Urinary Incontinence and Atrophic Vaginitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Powell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Powell. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Powell.
