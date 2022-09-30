Overview

Dr. Curtis Powell, MD is an Urology Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Urology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Ascension St. John Medical Center, Mercy Hospital Fort Smith and Oklahoma Surgical Hospital.



Dr. Powell works at Urologic Specialists Oklahoma in Tulsa, OK with other offices in Joplin, MO and Fort Smith, AR. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, Urinary Incontinence and Atrophic Vaginitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.