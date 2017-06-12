Overview

Dr. Curtis Pettaway, MD is an Urology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY.



They frequently treat conditions like Circumcision, Prostatectomy With Robotic Assistance and Prostate Removal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.