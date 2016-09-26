Overview

Dr. Curtis Owens, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Memphis, TN. They specialize in Hematology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY and is affiliated with Methodist University Hospital and Saint Francis Hospital.



Dr. Owens works at CURTIS L OWENS MD in Memphis, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Sickle Cell Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.