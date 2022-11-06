Overview

Dr. Curtis Noel, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Akron, OH. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT KEARNEY and is affiliated with Aultman Hospital, Crystal Clinic Orthopaedic Center, Mercy Medical Center, Salem Regional Medical Center, Union Hospital and Wooster Community Hospital.



They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Joint Drainage and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.