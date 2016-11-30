See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Ewa Beach, HI
Dr. Curtis Nakatsu, MD

Internal Medicine
4 (8)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Curtis Nakatsu, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Ewa Beach, HI. 

Dr. Nakatsu works at VA PACIFIC ISLANDS HEALTH CARE SYSTEM in Ewa Beach, HI. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Honolulu Vamc
    91-2135 Fort Weaver Rd Ste 501, Ewa Beach, HI 96706 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (808) 312-6800

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

4.0
Average provider rating
Based on 8 ratings
Patient Ratings (8)
5 Star
(6)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(2)
Nov 30, 2016
Dr. Nakatsu has been my PCP for almost 10 yrs. He is the BEST MD ever! He is kind, patient, knowledgable, funny and smart. I am so blessed to have him as my MD. He will do everything possible to heal your pain, find a diagnosis and keep continuous care.
kailani in Honolulu, HI — Nov 30, 2016
About Dr. Curtis Nakatsu, MD

Specialties
  • Internal Medicine
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1730138116
Education & Certifications

Board Certifications
  • Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Curtis Nakatsu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nakatsu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Nakatsu has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Nakatsu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Nakatsu works at VA PACIFIC ISLANDS HEALTH CARE SYSTEM in Ewa Beach, HI. View the full address on Dr. Nakatsu’s profile.

8 patients have reviewed Dr. Nakatsu. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nakatsu.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nakatsu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nakatsu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

