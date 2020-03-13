Overview

Dr. Curtis Maynard, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Mcallen, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Rio Grande Regional Hospital.



Dr. Maynard works at Curtis Maynard MD in Mcallen, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.