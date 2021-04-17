Overview

Dr. Curtis Mann, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Mount Prospect, IL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Ohio and is affiliated with Evanston Hospital, Glenbrook Hospital, Highland Park Hospital and Skokie Hospital.



Dr. Mann works at NorthShore Medical Group in Mount Prospect, IL with other offices in Des Plaines, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.