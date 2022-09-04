Dr. Longs has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Curtis Longs, MD
Overview
Dr. Curtis Longs, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Southfield, MI. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Longs works at
Locations
Focus Care Home Health Agency Inc24333 Southfield Rd Ste 103, Southfield, MI 48075 Directions (248) 809-6732
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
He didn’t label me or judge me and we discussed my symptoms and medication that he thought would work well with me! Really kind man who made me feel heard and valid my only complaint is that it feels like it’s hard to get ahold of him after your appointment.
About Dr. Curtis Longs, MD
- Psychiatry
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1841317427
Education & Certifications
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Longs accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Longs works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Longs. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Longs.
