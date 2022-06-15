Dr. Lockhart has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Curtis Lockhart, MD
Overview
Dr. Curtis Lockhart, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Westlake, OH. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with UH St. John Medical Center.
Locations
Robert Stern MD29101 Health Campus Dr Ste 155, Westlake, OH 44145 Directions (440) 892-5794
Hospital Affiliations
- UH St. John Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Went in, found cause of my pain , and easily fixed the cause of pain
About Dr. Curtis Lockhart, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1952302721
Education & Certifications
- CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lockhart accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lockhart has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lockhart has seen patients for Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis, Spider Veins and Varicose Veins, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lockhart on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Lockhart. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lockhart.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lockhart, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lockhart appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.