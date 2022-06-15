Overview

Dr. Curtis Lockhart, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Westlake, OH. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with UH St. John Medical Center.



Dr. Lockhart works at Robert Stern MD in Westlake, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis, Spider Veins and Varicose Veins along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.