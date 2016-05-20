Dr. Curtis Leviant, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Leviant is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Curtis Leviant, DPM
Overview
Dr. Curtis Leviant, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in San Carlos, CA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Foot Surgery. They graduated from California College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Sequoia Hospital.
Locations
Associated Podiatry Group of San Carlos961 Laurel St Ste 100, San Carlos, CA 94070 Directions (650) 593-8083Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 2:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Sequoia Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I always had pretty feet until suddenly at age 29 I got a little fungus on one big toe. It spread like wildfire and before I knew it that nail, along with two others was totally devastated and so was I. Too embarrassed to face it, I let it go for years, trying everything to hide this awful condition. I finally saw Dr. Leviant last year. Using three easy and quick laser treatments and about 40 weeks of Jublia- my fungus is totally gone! My feet are lovely again. Dr. Leviant rocks.
About Dr. Curtis Leviant, DPM
- Podiatry
- 40 years of experience
- English, Italian
- 1336230127
Education & Certifications
- California Podiatry Hospital
- California College of Podiatric Medicine
- University Of California
- Foot Surgery and Podiatric Orthopedics and Primary Podiatric Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Leviant has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Leviant accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Leviant has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Leviant has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Leviant on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Leviant speaks Italian.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Leviant. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Leviant.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Leviant, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Leviant appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.