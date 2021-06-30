Dr. Curtis Lee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Curtis Lee, MD
Overview
Dr. Curtis Lee, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Hilo, HI. They specialize in Nephrology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from PROVIDENCE HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF NURSING and is affiliated with Hilo Medical Center.
Locations
Curtis W. Lee M.d. Inc.24 Mauna Kea St, Hilo, HI 96720 Directions (808) 961-6655
Liberty Dialysis-hawaii LLC Hilo Dialysis Facility1384 Kinoole St, Hilo, HI 96720 Directions (808) 935-3422
Queen's North Hawaii Community Hospital67-1125 Mamalahoa Hwy, Kamuela, HI 96743 Directions (808) 961-6655
Hospital Affiliations
- Hilo Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Lee spent a lot of time with me and explained my issues well. When he was not sure about something, he said so and did some research to help me understand better. I really liked him. Very casual office. He called back quickly. Can't go wrong with him.
About Dr. Curtis Lee, MD
- Nephrology
- 35 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- U Ariz Med Ctr
- Banner Good Samaritan Medical Center
- PROVIDENCE HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF NURSING
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lee has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lee accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lee works at
Dr. Lee has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Nephritis and Nephropathy and Mineral Metabolism Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lee on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Lee. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lee.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.