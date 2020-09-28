Overview

Dr. Curtis Kodama, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Moorpark, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Western Univ Of Health Sciences/College Of Osteopathic Medicine|Western University of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Los Robles Regional Medical Center and Adventist Health Simi Valley.



Dr. Kodama works at Dr. Curtis Kodama and Associates in Moorpark, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.