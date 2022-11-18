Dr. Curtis Johnson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Johnson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Curtis Johnson, MD
Dr. Curtis Johnson, MD is a Registered Nurse in Lees Summit, MO. They specialize in Nursing (Registered Nurse), has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health.
Pain Management Associates200 NE Missouri Rd Ste 103, Lees Summit, MO 64086 Directions
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
How was your appointment with Dr. Johnson?
Dr Johnson was patient and kind. He asked questions and gave me time to answer fully. I was comfortable and felt safe. He explained my condition, his plan and asked if l had questions.
- Nursing (Registered Nurse)
- 21 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1619927225
- Emory University School Of Med
- Emory University School Of Med
- Broadlawns Med Ctr
- UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Pain Medicine
- North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health
