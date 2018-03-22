Overview

Dr. Curtis Hawkins, MD is a Dermatologist in Fairlawn, OH. They specialize in Dermatology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine and is affiliated with University Hospitals Ahuja Medical Center and University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center.



They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Acne and Itchy Skin along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.