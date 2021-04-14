Dr. Hardy has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Curtis Hardy, MD
Overview
Dr. Curtis Hardy, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Hollis, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Queens and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
Locations
NewYork-Presbyterian Medical Group Queens - OB/GYN18904 HILLSIDE AVE, Hollis, NY 11423 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian Queens
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Affinity Health Plan
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Amida Care
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Elderplan
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- Locals (any local)
- MagnaCare
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Neighborhood Health Plan
- Oxford Health Plans
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- VNS Choice
- WellCare
Ratings & Reviews
Muy buena experiencia, es muy buen doctor, muy profesional, responsable y le explica todo muy bien
About Dr. Curtis Hardy, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 30 years of experience
- English, Russian and Spanish
- 1063506574
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
