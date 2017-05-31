Overview

Dr. Curtis Hagedorn, MD is a Vitreoretinal Disease Specialist in Loveland, CO. They specialize in Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Rush Med Coll Of Rush Univ.



Dr. Hagedorn works at Monarch Dermatology & Surgery, LLC in Loveland, CO with other offices in Denver, CO, Englewood, CO, Lafayette, CO, Lakewood, CO and Parker, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Progressive High Myopia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.