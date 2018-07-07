Dr. Curtis Given, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Given is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Curtis Given, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Curtis Given, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Lexington, KY. They completed their residency with Wake Forest U Bapt Med Ctr
Dr. Given works at
Baptist Health Medical Group Neurosurgery1760 Nicholasville Rd Ste 301, Lexington, KY 40503 Directions (859) 267-2031
- Baptist Health Lexington
- Aetna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Sagamore Health Network
God directed me to this Amazing Dr 2 yes ago Ihad a massive brain anurism and through this man and his extremely efficient God given talent he performed a coiling process and Saved My Life Praise God !!!!
- Neurosurgery
- English
- Wake Forest U Bapt Med Ctr
- Diagnostic Radiology
