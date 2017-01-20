Dr. Curtis Freedland, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Freedland is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Curtis Freedland, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Curtis Freedland, DO is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Port Richey, FL. They completed their fellowship with Wayne St U/Detroit Med Ctr
Dr. Freedland works at
Locations
Gulf Coast Medical Center11528 US HIGHWAY 19, Port Richey, FL 34668 Directions (727) 868-2151Tuesday8:00am - 6:00pmThursday8:00am - 6:00pmFriday8:00am - 6:00pmSaturday8:00am - 4:00pm
Sms DO PA Dba Gulf Coast Medical Center9238 US HIGHWAY 19, Port Richey, FL 34668 Directions (727) 849-8491Monday8:00am - 6:00pmTuesday8:00am - 6:00pmWednesday8:00am - 6:00pmThursday8:00am - 6:00pmFriday8:00am - 6:00pmSaturday8:00am - 4:00pmSunday10:00am - 4:00pm
Gastroenterology Associates of West Florida10820 State Road 54 Ste 201, New Port Richey, FL 34655 Directions (727) 846-7031
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Bayonet Point Hospital
- HCA Florida Trinity Hospital
- Morton Plant North Bay Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
He takes his time with you and really listens. He is knowledgeable and professional. I am doing much better since seeing him.
About Dr. Curtis Freedland, DO
- Gastroenterology
- English, German and Spanish
- 1972599389
Education & Certifications
- Wayne St U/Detroit Med Ctr
- Providence Hospital
- Oakland Genl Hosp
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
