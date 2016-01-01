See All Vascular Surgeons in Scottsdale, AZ
Dr. Curtis Erickson, MD

Vascular Surgery
3.7 (21)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Curtis Erickson, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They completed their fellowship with Medical College of Wisconsin

They frequently treat conditions like Atherosclerosis, Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) and Aortic Aneurysm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    7400 E Osborn Rd Bldg C200, Scottsdale, AZ 85251 (480) 882-7465

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Honorhealth Deer Valley Medical Center
  • HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center
  • HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center
  • Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Atherosclerosis
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)
Aortic Aneurysm
Atherosclerosis
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)
Aortic Aneurysm

Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Curtis Erickson, MD

    Specialties
    • Vascular Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1558355222
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Medical College of Wisconsin
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • U Ark Sch Med
    Residency
    Undergraduate School
    • Hendrix College, Conway, AR
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Curtis Erickson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Erickson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Erickson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Erickson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Erickson has seen patients for Atherosclerosis, Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) and Aortic Aneurysm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Erickson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Erickson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Erickson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Erickson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Erickson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

