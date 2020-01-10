Dr. Curtis Emmer, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Emmer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Curtis Emmer, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Curtis Emmer, DO is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Mangonia Park, FL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with HCA Florida Jfk Hospital, HCA Florida JFK North Hospital and St. Mary's Medical Center.
Dr. Emmer works at
Locations
-
1
Primary Office927 45th St Ste 101, Mangonia Park, FL 33407 Directions (561) 848-5579
-
2
Wellington Office10115 Forest Hill Blvd Ste 103, Wellington, FL 33414 Directions (561) 790-3329Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
3
Joshua S.zager210 Jupiter Lakes Blvd Bldg 4000, Jupiter, FL 33458 Directions (561) 848-5579
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Jfk Hospital
- HCA Florida JFK North Hospital
- St. Mary's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Emmer?
The experience was fantastic. Great physician with wonderful patient interaction. Spent plenty of time explaining my viral infection, examining and diagnosing me and setting up a plan to get me voice back to normal. I would highly recommend Dr. Emmer to anyone seek a qualified and caring ENT doctor.
About Dr. Curtis Emmer, DO
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 32 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1083686687
Education & Certifications
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Emmer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Emmer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Emmer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Emmer works at
Dr. Emmer has seen patients for Outer Ear Infection, Dizziness and Earwax Buildup, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Emmer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Emmer speaks Spanish.
46 patients have reviewed Dr. Emmer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Emmer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Emmer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Emmer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.