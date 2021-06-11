Dr. Curtis Doberstein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Doberstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Curtis Doberstein, MD
Overview
Dr. Curtis Doberstein, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Providence, RI. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from GENEVA GENERAL HOSPITAL / MARION S WHELAN SCHOOL OF NURSING and is affiliated with Rhode Island Hospital.
Locations
Miriam Hospital164 Summit Ave, Providence, RI 02906 Directions (401) 793-9169
- 2 593 Eddy St Fl Apc, Providence, RI 02903 Directions (401) 793-9169
Hospital Affiliations
- Rhode Island Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Did my back fusion Awesome job
About Dr. Curtis Doberstein, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 34 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- GENEVA GENERAL HOSPITAL / MARION S WHELAN SCHOOL OF NURSING
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Doberstein has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Doberstein accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Doberstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Doberstein has seen patients for Brain Aneurysm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Doberstein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Doberstein speaks Spanish.
38 patients have reviewed Dr. Doberstein. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Doberstein.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Doberstein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Doberstein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.