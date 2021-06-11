Overview

Dr. Curtis Doberstein, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Providence, RI. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from GENEVA GENERAL HOSPITAL / MARION S WHELAN SCHOOL OF NURSING and is affiliated with Rhode Island Hospital.



Dr. Doberstein works at Hartford HealthCare Medical Group in Providence, RI. They frequently treat conditions like Brain Aneurysm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.