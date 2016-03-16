Overview

Dr. Curtis Cook, MD is a Maternal-Fetal Medicine Specialist in Chandler, AZ. They specialize in Maternal-Fetal Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE and is affiliated with St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center, Chandler Regional Medical Center and Mercy Gilbert Medical Center.



Dr. Cook works at Dignity Health Medical Group in Chandler, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Pregnancy Ultrasound and Preeclampsia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

