See All Fetal Medicine & Maternal Medicine Doctors in Chandler, AZ
Dr. Curtis Cook, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Curtis Cook, MD

Maternal-Fetal Medicine
4 (3)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Curtis Cook, MD is a Maternal-Fetal Medicine Specialist in Chandler, AZ. They specialize in Maternal-Fetal Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE and is affiliated with St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center, Chandler Regional Medical Center and Mercy Gilbert Medical Center.

Dr. Cook works at Dignity Health Medical Group in Chandler, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Pregnancy Ultrasound and Preeclampsia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Women's Services - East Valley
    1727 W Frye Rd Ste 200, Chandler, AZ 85224 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Pregnancy Ultrasound
Preeclampsia
Breech Position
Pregnancy Ultrasound
Preeclampsia
Breech Position

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Pregnancy Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
C-Section Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
First Trimester Screening Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Multiple Gestation Chevron Icon
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Nuchal Translucency Screening Chevron Icon
Phenylketonuria Screening Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Screening Chevron Icon
Amniocentesis Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
Hemorrhage from Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
Vaginal Delivery and VBAC Chevron Icon
Venous Thrombosis and Phlebitis in Pregnancy Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews

4.0
Average provider rating
Based on 3 ratings
Patient Ratings (3)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(0)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Cook?

Mar 16, 2016
He is wonderful! Amazing bedside manner and he really cares about his patients. He has delivered both my children and now I'm seeing him again with my third pregnancy.
Hibah Ahmad in Gilbert, Arizona — Mar 16, 2016
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Curtis Cook, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Curtis Cook, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Cook to family and friends

Dr. Cook's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Cook

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Curtis Cook, MD.

About Dr. Curtis Cook, MD

Specialties
  • Maternal-Fetal Medicine
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 27 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
Gender
  • Male
Gender
NPI Number
  • 1851354211
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • U Louisville
Fellowship
Residency
  • Spectrum Health - Butterworth Hospital
Residency
Medical Education
  • UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE
Medical Education

Hospital Affiliations

  • St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center
  • Chandler Regional Medical Center
  • Mercy Gilbert Medical Center

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Curtis Cook, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cook is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Cook has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Cook has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Cook works at Dignity Health Medical Group in Chandler, AZ. View the full address on Dr. Cook’s profile.

Dr. Cook has seen patients for Pregnancy Ultrasound and Preeclampsia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cook on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

3 patients have reviewed Dr. Cook. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cook.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cook, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cook appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.