Overview

Dr. Curtis Cole, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Weill Cornell Medical and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.



Dr. Cole works at The Rogosin Institute - New Patients in New York, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.