Dr. Curtis Cochrane, MD

Infectious Disease Medicine
Dr. Curtis Cochrane, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Dunedin, FL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA and is affiliated with HCA Florida Largo Hospital and Mease Countryside Hospital.

Dr. Cochrane works at Infectious Disease Physicians in Dunedin, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Infectious Disease Physicians
    646 Virginia St Ste 421, Dunedin, FL 34698 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (727) 380-2320

Hospital Affiliations
  • HCA Florida Largo Hospital
  • Mease Countryside Hospital

Bacterial Sepsis
Bacterial Sepsis
Sepsis
Brain Abscess

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    Jul 21, 2021
    I WAS TAKEN TO THE EMERGENCY ROOM WITH A HIGH FEVER. THE EMERGENCY DOCTOR RULED OUT EVERYTHING AND SUSPECTS BLOOD INFECTION.THEY CALLED IN DR. COCHRAN TO TEST BLOOD ETC. AND HE VISITED ME PERSONNALY AND TOLD ME I HAD A CERTAIN TYPE OF INFECTION AND THEY ARE GIVING ME ANTIBIOTICS UNTIL HE CAN PINPOINT BACTERIA AND THEN TREAT. WE WERE ALL CONCERNED BECAUSE I HAD A AORTIC VALVE REPLACED YEARS AGO AND IT COULD AFFECT MY PIG LEAFLETS AND CAUSE DEATH. THEY INSERTED A PIC IN MY ARM TO MY HEART AND I WAS ON ANTIBIOTICS FOR EIGHT WEEKS. NO PROBLEMS SINCE
    FRANK CUONZO — Jul 21, 2021
    • Infectious Disease Medicine
    • English
    • 1093906570
    • UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
