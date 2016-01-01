Dr. Curtis Cetrulo Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cetrulo Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Curtis Cetrulo Jr, MD
Overview
Dr. Curtis Cetrulo Jr, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Tufts University and is affiliated with Brigham And Women's Hospital and Massachusetts General Hospital.
Locations
-
1
Massachusetts General Hospital55 Fruit St, Boston, MA 02114 Directions (617) 643-7294Wednesday9:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Massachusetts General Hospital15 Parkman St, Boston, MA 02114 Directions (617) 643-7294
Hospital Affiliations
- Brigham And Women's Hospital
- Massachusetts General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Curtis Cetrulo Jr, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1801084462
Education & Certifications
- Tufts University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cetrulo Jr has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cetrulo Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cetrulo Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cetrulo Jr has seen patients for Wound Repair, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cetrulo Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Cetrulo Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cetrulo Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cetrulo Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cetrulo Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.