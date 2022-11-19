Dr. Curtis Cassidy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cassidy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Curtis Cassidy, MD
Overview
Dr. Curtis Cassidy, MD is a Pediatric Psychiatry Specialist in Lakeland, FL. They specialize in Pediatric Psychiatry, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Forensic Psychiatry. They graduated from University of Florida College of Medicine.
Locations
Cassidy Psychiatry832 S Florida Ave Ste 2, Lakeland, FL 33801 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 6:00pmTuesday8:00am - 6:00pmWednesday8:00am - 6:00pmThursday8:00am - 6:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- We do not accept health insurance
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Professional doctor
About Dr. Curtis Cassidy, MD
- Pediatric Psychiatry
- 21 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Yale University
- University South FL
- University of South Florida
- University of Florida College of Medicine
- Forensic Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cassidy has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cassidy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Cassidy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cassidy.
