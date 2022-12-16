Overview

Dr. Curtis Brown, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Yukon, OK. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Integris Baptist Medical Center, Integris Canadian Valley Hospital, Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City and OU Health - University of Oklahoma Medical Center.



Dr. Brown works at Canadian Valley Family Care in Yukon, OK. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.