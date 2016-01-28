Dr. Curtis Bowman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bowman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Curtis Bowman, MD
Overview
Dr. Curtis Bowman, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Stoneham, MA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University of Missouri School of Medicine - Columbia and is affiliated with Lahey Hospital and Medical Center, MelroseWakefield Hospital and Winchester Hospital.
Dr. Bowman works at
Locations
North Suburban Cardiology Associates3 Woodland Rd Ste 422, Stoneham, MA 02180 Directions (781) 665-2525
Hospital Affiliations
- Lahey Hospital and Medical Center
- MelroseWakefield Hospital
- Winchester Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bowman?
I have been a patient of his for close to 30 years. He is one of a kind. His Nurse Practitioner Is the Best. His office staff is pleasant, efficient and professional. I have recommended him many times over.
About Dr. Curtis Bowman, MD
- Cardiology
- 40 years of experience
- English, Afrikaans
Education & Certifications
- Caritas St Elizabeth'S Med Center
- Caritas St Elizabeth'S Med Center
- University of Missouri School of Medicine - Columbia
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bowman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bowman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bowman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bowman works at
Dr. Bowman has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bowman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Bowman speaks Afrikaans.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Bowman. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bowman.
