Overview

Dr. Curtis E Bower, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Roanoke, VA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from JEFFERSON MED COLL-THOS JEFFERSON UNIV and is affiliated with Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Bower works at Carilion Clinic Internal Medicine in Roanoke, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Incisional Hernia, Inguinal Hernia and Umbilical Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.