Dr. Curtis Barry, MD
Overview
Dr. Curtis Barry, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Worcester, MA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Transplant Hepatology. They graduated from BOSTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with UMass Memorial HealthAlliance - Clinton Hospital, Leominster Campus and Umass Memorial Medical Center.
Dr. Barry works at
Locations
UMass Memorial Health Endoscopy Center21 Eastern Ave, Worcester, MA 01605 Directions (508) 856-2500
UMass Memorial Medical Center - University Campus55 Lake Ave N, Worcester, MA 01655 Directions (508) 334-8515
Hospital Affiliations
- UMass Memorial HealthAlliance - Clinton Hospital, Leominster Campus
- Umass Memorial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
just like to say he is a great doctor
About Dr. Curtis Barry, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1326068479
Education & Certifications
- BOSTON UNIVERSITY
- Transplant Hepatology
