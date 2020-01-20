Dr. Curtis Andrews, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Andrews is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Curtis Andrews, DO
Offers telehealth
Dr. Curtis Andrews, DO is an Internal Medicine & Pediatrics Specialist in South Jordan, UT. They specialize in Internal Medicine & Pediatrics, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from TOURO CENTER / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Lone Peak Hospital, Jordan Valley Medical Center and Riverton Hospital.
Dr. Andrews works at
Locations
3556 West 9800 South Ste 1013556 W 9800 S Ste 101, South Jordan, UT 84095 Directions (435) 264-5622
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Lone Peak Hospital
- Jordan Valley Medical Center
- Riverton Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Altius Health Plans
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Guardian
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicaid of Utah
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield of Utah
- Select Choice Insurance
- Select Med
- SelectCare
- SelectHealth
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I just changed my primary care doctor to Dr. Andrews because he was the closest to a Geriatrics doctor I could get. I was so excited after our initial meeting. He took charge of my medical history, so by the time I left his office I knew I had made the right choice of Internal Medicine physicians. The staff was friendly and made me feel comfortable. Would I recommend Dr. Curtis Andrews to anyone? Without any reservations, my answer would be a resounding ”absolutely”. I know my health has been left in very capable hands!
About Dr. Curtis Andrews, DO
- Internal Medicine & Pediatrics
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1265606735
Education & Certifications
- Virginia College of Osteopathic Medicine
- Bay St Med Ctr
- TOURO CENTER / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine, Pediatrics and Sports Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Andrews has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Andrews accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Andrews has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Andrews works at
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Andrews. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Andrews.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Andrews, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Andrews appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.