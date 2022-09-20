See All Interventional Radiologists & Vascular Radiologists in Miami Lakes, FL
Dr. Curtis Anderson, MD

Vascular & Interventional Radiology
5 (22)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Curtis Anderson, MD is a Vascular & Interventional Radiology Specialist in Miami Lakes, FL. They specialize in Vascular & Interventional Radiology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Diagnostic Radiology. They graduated from Univ Of Miami Sch Of Med and is affiliated with HCA Florida Aventura Hospital.

Dr. Anderson works at Florida Endovascular and Interventional in Miami Lakes, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Atherosclerosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Florida Endovascular and Interventional
    15600 NW 67th Ave Ste 101, Miami Lakes, FL 33014 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (786) 534-2555

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Aventura Hospital

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA) Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Limb Ischemia Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Adequacy Testing for Arteriovenous Fistula Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Aortic Aneurysm Stent Grafting Chevron Icon
Arterial Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Fistula Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation Chevron Icon
Ascites Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ascites
Atherosclerosis of Aorta Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Chronic Non-Healing Wounds Chevron Icon
Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Claudication Chevron Icon
Compression Fracture Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Descending Thoracic Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ulcers Chevron Icon
Dialysis Access Procedures Chevron Icon
Endovascular Stent Grafting Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Fistula Testing Chevron Icon
Foot Wounds Chevron Icon
Gangrenous Disorder Chevron Icon
Gonadal Vein Sealing Chevron Icon
Hepatocellular Cancer Chevron Icon
Hepatocellular Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Hypersplenism Chevron Icon
In-Office Stenting Chevron Icon
In-Office Vascular Stenting Chevron Icon
Intermittent Claudication Chevron Icon
Intestinal Ischemia Chevron Icon
Ischemic Limb Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Leg Pain Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Leg Pain
Leg Ulcer Chevron Icon
Leg Venous Ulcer Chevron Icon
Leg Wounds Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Liver Tumor Chevron Icon
Liver Vein Outflow Obstruction Chevron Icon
Malignant Obstructive Biliary Disease Chevron Icon
Mesenteric Artery Ischemia Chevron Icon
Metastatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Metastatic Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Paracentesis Chevron Icon
Pelvic Congestion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Percutaneous Procedures Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Stenting Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Studies Chevron Icon
Portal Hypertension Chevron Icon
Portal Vein Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Arteriovenous Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Renal Cell Cancer Chevron Icon
Simple Kidney Cyst Chevron Icon
SIR-Spheres® Chevron Icon
Spinal Compression Fracture Chevron Icon
Stent Grafting Chevron Icon
Stenting Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stenting
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Toe Wounds Chevron Icon
Ulcer of Foot Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vascular Malformations Chevron Icon
Vascular Stenting Chevron Icon
Vein Diseases Chevron Icon
Venous Compression Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Venous Malformation Chevron Icon
Venous Reflux Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
Venous Thromboembolic Disease Chevron Icon
Venous Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vertebral Compression Fractures Chevron Icon
Wound and-or Ulcer Foot Chevron Icon
    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • AvMed
    • Careplus
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medica
    • Neighborhood Health Plan (NHP)
    • Preferred Care Partners
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Vista Health Plan

    Sep 20, 2022
    I am a General Surgeon with a large prostate benign hyperplasia (BPH) and a PSA elevated (15.4). I went through MRI and prostate biopsy that was negative, but my prostate volume was 277cc, when normal is 30cc and my Urological solutions were prostatectomy, Holep and Holap, surgical interventions with high rate of urinary incontinence, erectile dysfunction, retrograde ejaculation. Taken a review on my condition I found the Prostate Artery Embolization (PAE) for the treatment of my BPH, a very simple procedure compared with the others one. That using one of your peripherical artery they reach to your prostate artery and embolize it with less that 1% of complications. I know Dr. Anderson from his skills and professionalism in Invasive Radiology with other patients of mine. So, I call him and after explained my case I was schedule for PAE. On the procedure day, they give me a sedative and under local anesthesia on my left wrist, the procedure was done, and when I woke up I was in recovery room, pending my discharge home. Almost asymptomatic that day at night I feel deep rectal pain that spontaneously disappear in the morning. Every day I feels better and the time to go to the bathroom every day is less frequent, and my urinary urgency sensation disappears. Dr Curtis Anderson, and Florida Endovascular and Interventional team merit my eternal gratitude for the results I am felling after the procedure without any suffering. Thanks to all of you. Soy un Cirujano General con una próstata enorme por una Hiperplasia prostática benigna con un PSA en 15.4, Por esta razón tuve un MRI y una biopsia de la próstata que fue negativa. Pero el volumen de ella fue de 277cc cunado lo normal es 30 cc, solo podían ser tratados con una prostatectomía, o con láser HoLep or Holap, todas intervenciones quirúrgicas que pueden dejarte incontinente, con disfunción eréctil, y eyaculación retrogradas entre otras. Me puse a revisar el tema, y mi condición y encontré la embolización de las arterias prostáticas, un simple procedimiento con altos resultados y pocas complicaciones. (PAE) Hoy llevo 10 días de operado y las urgencias urinarias desparecieron y el chorro de la orina es cada vez más potente y siento que la vejiga se vacía dentro del ciclo urinario. Mi Gratitud para el Dr Anderson, lo recomiendo por su Profesionalismo y sus habilidades como Radiólogo Invasivo, así como todo su equipo de trabajo. Muchas gracias. Jorge Alvarez-Moreno, M.D.
    Jorge Alvarez-Moreno, M.D. — Sep 20, 2022
    About Dr. Curtis Anderson, MD

    • Vascular & Interventional Radiology
    • 18 years of experience
    • English, Creole
    • 1245410687
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Virginia
    • Baptist Health System
    • Univ Of Miami Sch Of Med
    • Harvard Universtiy
    • Diagnostic Radiology, Interventional Radiology & Vascular Radiology and Interventional Radiology and Diagnostic Radiology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Curtis Anderson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Anderson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Anderson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Anderson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Anderson works at Florida Endovascular and Interventional in Miami Lakes, FL. View the full address on Dr. Anderson’s profile.

    Dr. Anderson has seen patients for Atherosclerosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Anderson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Anderson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Anderson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Anderson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Anderson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

