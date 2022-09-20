Dr. Curtis Anderson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Anderson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Curtis Anderson, MD is a Vascular & Interventional Radiology Specialist in Miami Lakes, FL. They specialize in Vascular & Interventional Radiology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Diagnostic Radiology. They graduated from Univ Of Miami Sch Of Med and is affiliated with HCA Florida Aventura Hospital.
Florida Endovascular and Interventional15600 NW 67th Ave Ste 101, Miami Lakes, FL 33014 Directions (786) 534-2555
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Aventura Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- AARP
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- AvMed
- Careplus
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medica
- Neighborhood Health Plan (NHP)
- Preferred Care Partners
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Vista Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I am a General Surgeon with a large prostate benign hyperplasia (BPH) and a PSA elevated (15.4). I went through MRI and prostate biopsy that was negative, but my prostate volume was 277cc, when normal is 30cc and my Urological solutions were prostatectomy, Holep and Holap, surgical interventions with high rate of urinary incontinence, erectile dysfunction, retrograde ejaculation. Taken a review on my condition I found the Prostate Artery Embolization (PAE) for the treatment of my BPH, a very simple procedure compared with the others one. That using one of your peripherical artery they reach to your prostate artery and embolize it with less that 1% of complications. I know Dr. Anderson from his skills and professionalism in Invasive Radiology with other patients of mine. So, I call him and after explained my case I was schedule for PAE. On the procedure day, they give me a sedative and under local anesthesia on my left wrist, the procedure was done, and when I woke up I was in recovery room, pending my discharge home. Almost asymptomatic that day at night I feel deep rectal pain that spontaneously disappear in the morning. Every day I feels better and the time to go to the bathroom every day is less frequent, and my urinary urgency sensation disappears. Dr Curtis Anderson, and Florida Endovascular and Interventional team merit my eternal gratitude for the results I am felling after the procedure without any suffering. Thanks to all of you. Soy un Cirujano General con una próstata enorme por una Hiperplasia prostática benigna con un PSA en 15.4, Por esta razón tuve un MRI y una biopsia de la próstata que fue negativa. Pero el volumen de ella fue de 277cc cunado lo normal es 30 cc, solo podían ser tratados con una prostatectomía, o con láser HoLep or Holap, todas intervenciones quirúrgicas que pueden dejarte incontinente, con disfunción eréctil, y eyaculación retrogradas entre otras. Me puse a revisar el tema, y mi condición y encontré la embolización de las arterias prostáticas, un simple procedimiento con altos resultados y pocas complicaciones. (PAE) Hoy llevo 10 días de operado y las urgencias urinarias desparecieron y el chorro de la orina es cada vez más potente y siento que la vejiga se vacía dentro del ciclo urinario. Mi Gratitud para el Dr Anderson, lo recomiendo por su Profesionalismo y sus habilidades como Radiólogo Invasivo, así como todo su equipo de trabajo. Muchas gracias. Jorge Alvarez-Moreno, M.D.
- Vascular & Interventional Radiology
- 18 years of experience
- English, Creole
- 1245410687
- University of Virginia
- Baptist Health System
- Univ Of Miami Sch Of Med
- Harvard Universtiy
- Diagnostic Radiology, Interventional Radiology & Vascular Radiology and Interventional Radiology and Diagnostic Radiology
